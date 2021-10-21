Shooting near Bender Court in Portsmouth under investigation, man taken to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Thursday morning in Portsmouth.
Police say officers responded just before 9 a.m. near Bender Court and found the 21-year-old victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Bender Court is off Deep Creek Blvd. near Bide-A-Wee Golf Course.
There’s no suspect information at this time, but police said they’ll release more information when it’s available.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.