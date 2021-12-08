Dozens of evidence markers, as police investigate shooting on Afton Pkwy. in Portsmouth

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Afton Pkwy in Portsmouth. Dozens of evidence markers line the road. (Photo courtesy: Michelle Wolf)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police said they got the call about the shooting incident near the 70 block of Afton Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

This is all the information released by police at this time.

WAVY News 10 sent a crew to the scene. They arrived to find dozens of evidence markers lining the road.

