Dozens of evidence markers, as police investigate shooting on Afton Pkwy. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.
Portsmouth Police said they got the call about the shooting incident near the 70 block of Afton Parkway around 3:30 p.m.
This is all the information released by police at this time.
WAVY News 10 sent a crew to the scene. They arrived to find dozens of evidence markers lining the road.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.