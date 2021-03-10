Sheriff’s office helps vaccinate Portsmouth senior community against COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office worked with local health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccines to senior communities in the area.

On Wednesday, officials from the sheriff’s office partnered up with the jail’s medical provider, MEDIKO, to vaccinate seniors at Phoebus Square, a senior living facility in Portsmouth.

The vaccine was provided voluntarily with priority given to those 65-year-old and older with underlying health conditions.

“This partnership is a big step forward in our ongoing effort to keep our seniors and community safe,” said Sheriff Michael Moore in a release sent out before the event.

Around 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out the facility Wednesday.