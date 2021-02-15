‘She was in silence with her sickness’: Rare disease takes life of Portsmouth political activist

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The names and faces of those who were front and center in the controversial Portsmouth politics following the fall of the Confederate monument have been published or aired across the country.

But many in Portsmouth and across the region may not know the name Cherie Reenee Brown — and yes, that is the correct spelling with a total of six Es.

For years, she was behind the scenes, using social media to encourage citizens to advocate for themselves and vote in local, state and federal elections.

(Photo courtesy: Costella B. Williams)

“About two years ago, if people needed rides to go vote she’d say ‘I’ll pick them up,'” said her younger sister and best friend, 37-year-old Ronnette Wilson.

Ronnette Wilson and sister, Cherie Reenee Brown

(Photo courtesy: Ronnette Wilson)

But last year, she noticed something was wrong. Brown was often tired and was experiencing dramatic weight loss. Doctors at the University of Virginia diagnosed her with myositis, an autoimmune disease that over a few months left her bedridden.

“She ended up not being able to eat. She had a feeding tube and she couldn’t talk anymore and she was not able to walk,” said Wilson.

(Photo courtesy: Ronnette Wilson)

Brown’s last days were spent in the Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital in Norfolk. From her bed, she posted to her Facebook page news stories and inspirational messages. Her last posts were created the day after Christmas.

“She was still encouraging from her bed. She was in silence with her sickness. No one knew she was in the hospital,” said Wilson.

On Election Day, she posted concerns about civil unrest happening following the election. But she never saw the events of Jan. 6 where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as Congress worked to certify the Electoral College votes; Brown died on New Year’s Day.

Lakeesha “Klu” Atkinson, vice chair of the school board and member of the so-called “Portsmouth 19” that were arrested in the wake of a protest and vandalism at the Portsmouth Confederate monument in June, remembers Brown as a person with a passion for change.

School Board member Costella Williams fondly remembers how a healthy Brown campaigned on behalf of attorney Don Scott who was elected to the General Assembly in 2019.

“Talked to her — she was just overjoyed to be out there and working in the community,” said Williams, who added with laughter that Brown on the campaign trail knew how to spot a crook.

Costella Williams

Brown’s younger sister, Wilson, has picked up the torch. She has launched a live Instagram program, @jusabeau “RonnetteNotary” to encourage young people to start advocating for themselves.

“The strength I didn’t know I have — she has really brought it out even through her death. I have started the ‘Rie&Netchronicles.’ I mainly go live on Instagram but share it a lot on Facebook with motivation and encouragement — just about life — that you should live life for its entirety. Live for you and nobody else,” said Wilson.