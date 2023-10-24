PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A retired Portsmouth Judge and former State Delegate no longer faces a sexual battery charge after the alleged victim did not show up to court.

According to court documents, a woman said the honorable William S. Moore took her hand and placed it on an inappropriate part of his body.

The alleged incident happened June 29 at the Elizabeth Manor Country Club in Portsmouth.

A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 23, but according to a court report, Moore’s accuser did not appear. So the judge ordered the charge to be dismissed without prejudice.

Moore was a Circuit Court judge for seven years, and presided for 15 years as a Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge.