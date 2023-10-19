PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many Portsmouth city offices will close early at noon on Friday for an Employee Appreciation Day event.
Those include most of the office in Portsmouth City Hall, including the treasurer’s office, social services and behavioral healthcare services.
These city offices will remain on their normal schedules and not close early:
- Commissioner of Revenue (City Hall)
- Public Utilities (City Hall)
- Voter Registrar (City Hall)
- Public Safety Buildings
- Portsmouth Public Library
- Portsmouth Museums
- Recreation Centers
- Golf Courses