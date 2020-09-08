Separate protests planned in Portsmouth during City Council meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two groups are planning separate protests in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon as tensions increase and city officials step off positions.

On one side, supporters of Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene are planning a rally at 5 p.m. at the Commodore Theater.

Over the weekend, the same group organized a “Support Chief Greene” rally after the police chief was placed on administrative leave.

A group of about 200 to 250 people gathered in support of Greene. Protesters say they were there in support of her holding people accountable.

Tim Anderson was one of the organizers Sunday who called for the protest in response to the recent suspension of Greene.

“She didn’t do anything wrong, they suspended her because she charged people that are in power. She comes here and does her job, and the police department loves her. She does her job and now they’re suspending her. It’s unbelievably outrageous, it’s an injustice and it’s a slap in the face to the rule of law,” said Anderson.

The group is planning the assembly at the same time Portsmouth City Council members meet virtually Tuesday afternoon.

Outside Portsmouth City Hall, another separate group is planning a separate rally at the exact same time — 5 p.m. — to protest the city’s lack of support for certain city officials.

A news release for the second planned protest states that City Council members and city officials have “delved into personal matters when it fits their agenda to deride black leadership.”

“In a city where those in power have struggled with recognizing the value of Black and Brown people, some in elected office has resorted to threatening warrants against the former City Manager and using other egregious tactics to eliminate Portsmouth of its foundation,” the release said.

The protest comes just hours after Portsmouth City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton chose to immediately resign ahead of her planned retirement at the end of the year.

The details surrounding her resignation are unclear, but the move comes just a month after Pettis Patton announced her retirement after more than 35 years with the city. Pettis Patton has held the position of city manager since September 2015.

Sources told 10 On Your Side that Portsmouth City Council had planned to meet Tuesday to discuss whether to fire both Pettis Patton and City Attorney Solomon H. Ashby Jr., but not in connection to the situation surrounding Greene.

The council did meet Tuesday, and voted 4-3 to fire Ashby.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

