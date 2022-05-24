PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is partnering with local organizations in Portsmouth to host a free health fair for men and their families.

The community health fair is set for Wednesday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel which is located at 425 Water Street in Portsmouth.

The event is in partnership with Portsmouth’s Fatherhood-Mentoring Program and Educational Services of Hampton Roads, Inc.



During the health fair, Sentara will offer the following screenings: HDL/Cholesterol, A1c/Diabetes, BP/Blood Pressure, and BMI/Body Mass Index. Participants will also get to take home a Colorectal FIT screening kit and more.



The event is FREE and open to the public. The first 50 men will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart or Wawa.