Sentara Healthcare workers to receive bonuses of up to $2,000 for working through COVID-19 pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare workers are set to receive bonuses of up to $2,000 for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Howard P. Kern says the bonuses are “gifts of appreciation” for Sentara Healthcare employees’ continued dedication over the last year.

Approximately 98.5% of eligible Sentara employees including caregivers and patient-facing support staff working at hospitals, medical group offices, ambulatory clinics, home health, medical transport, and PACE clinics will receive $2,000.



All other eligible team members will receive $1,000.



To be considered eligible, you must be:

A physician or team member up to and including the Director level; Vice Presidents and above are not eligible

Are full-time, part-time, or flexi pool employees who are not on a temporary internal or external traveler assignment

Were or are hired on or before November 20, 2021 and are still employed by Sentara on December 9, 2021

Have worked any hours in the six months prior to December 9, 2021

This isn’t the first Sentara gifted its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March, Sentara announced a separate gift of appreciation toward employees.