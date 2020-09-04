Sen. Lucas, several other Black Portsmouth leaders to appear in court on charges related to Confederate monument incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Arraignments are set Friday morning for State Senator Louise Lucas and several other Black community leaders charged in connection to the June demonstration at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument.

The protest called for the removal of the decades old monument honoring Confederate soldiers, which was erected at the site of a former slave whipping post. It ended when a portion of the monument fell on a protester, severely injuring him.

Originally, Portsmouth police charged 14 people including Lucas, public defenders, NAACP leaders and a Portsmouth school board member in connection to the vandalism. Officers later announced an additional five people were charged.

The lawyers for the group, called the “Portsmouth 19,” will also hold news conference on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and former Governor Terry McAuliffe both called for charges against Sen. Lucas and the 18 others to be dismissed.

Back on June 10, Lucas was seen on police body camera video telling officers that protesters were going to cover the monument with paint and that they couldn’t stop them.

Later that night, people began dismantling the monument, until a falling statue nearly killed a man.

McAuliffe said Lucas was getting into “good trouble” when she was at the monument the day of the protest.

More charges could be coming while Virginia State Police continue their investigation.

The press conference is expected to follow the court appearance, which is scheduled to start at 7:55 a.m. 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley will be inside of the courtroom.

Latest Posts: