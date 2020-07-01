Sen. Louise Lucas files defamation lawsuit against attorney after petition for recall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas has filed a defamation lawsuit against an attorney who organized a petition for her recall from her elected position.

Lucas, the region’s most senior senator, is at the center of a controversy over a protest in Portsmouth June 10 that left one man seriously injured after a Confederate soldier statue fell on him.

Some allege Lucas told police to stand down and not arrest any protesters — while she says she was setting ground rules for protesters.

Lucas appeared at the Confederate monument that afternoon — several hours before demonstrators began vandalizing and deconstructing the monument — telling protesters if they were peaceful during the event on city property, they would not be arrested.

Following the protest, Virginia Beach attorney Tim Anderson began gathering signatures for a petition for her recall, saying she incited a riot, a felony in Virginia.

“Not this time. This is a simple case. Attorney Tim Anderson defamed my name and has irreparably damaged my reputation in the community, in the Commonwealth, and in the world. Reaching hundreds of thousands of people through his social media post on his business website and in television interviews, Anderson stated that I committed a felony. That is defamation per se. He stated that my actions had led to the death of a man. His statements were false and he knew them to be false. He made these malicious statements because he wanted to drive business to his law firm and to his gun shop. He made these malicious defamatory statements because I have been fighting successfully for common sense gun violence prevention programs and his gun business would garner attention from his potential customer base by attacking me.” – Sen. L. Louise Lucas

As of June 16, Anderson, who has a large following on social media pages, said he has 2,000 names of verified 18th district registered voters who are asking for Lucas’ recall.

Lucas has also called for the firing of police Chief Angela Greene, saying she abdicated her responsibility to maintain peace at the protest. Anderson says Lucas is trying to use the police chief as a scapegoat.

