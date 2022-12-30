PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a fatal shooting last week in Portsmouth.
Police say a 16-year-old boy is being charged with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiring to a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm. The teen is currently being held at the Chesapeake Juvenile Services.
This is the second arrest in the shooting on Dec. 22 that took the life of 17-year-old Jesse Travis Hogg, a senior at Manor High School.
Another 17-year-old was previously arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and charged with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Portsmouth police say they found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
