PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a fatal shooting last week in Portsmouth.

Police say a 16-year-old boy is being charged with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiring to a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm. The teen is currently being held at the Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

This is the second arrest in the shooting on Dec. 22 that took the life of 17-year-old Jesse Travis Hogg, a senior at Manor High School.

Another 17-year-old was previously arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and charged with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Portsmouth police say they found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue.