Second suspect arrested in killing of Portsmouth 7-year-old

Antonyo Jamal Taylor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect in the murder of a Portsmouth 7-year-old has been arrested.

Portsmouth police say 25-year-old Antonyo Jamal Taylor was arrested Sunday. He’s been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding in connection to the killing of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everett and the malicious wounding of a man.

There are three suspects in total in the case, police say. 23-year-old Avery Laquin Setzer, of Petersburg, was arrested Sunday night 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery, of Portsmouth, is still wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

