Second suspect arrested in killing of Portsmouth 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect in the murder of a Portsmouth 7-year-old has been arrested.

Portsmouth police say 25-year-old Antonyo Jamal Taylor was arrested Sunday. He’s been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding in connection to the killing of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everett and the malicious wounding of a man.

There are three suspects in total in the case, police say. 23-year-old Avery Laquin Setzer, of Petersburg, was arrested Sunday night 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery, of Portsmouth, is still wanted.