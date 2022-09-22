PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a second man has been arrested in connection to the deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth earlier this month.

According to police, 22-year-old Marceon Javante Davis has been taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, malicious shooting, use of a firearm and aggravated malicious wounding.

Marceon Javante Davis (22) (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

The second suspect, 22-year-old Johnathan Jamar Thomas, was arrested on September 13 and was charged with second degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on September 3 near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Jaquan White with a fatal gunshot wound.