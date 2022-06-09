PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heading to Harborfest this weekend in Norfolk? Don’t forget you can take the ferry and check out music in Portsmouth as well during the 43rd annual Seawall Festival.

It’s happening on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at High Street Landing in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

Friday’s lineup

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tidewater Drive (Jazz, R&B, Reggae, Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Better By Tuesday (R&B, Jazz, Funk)

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Original Rhondels (Beach, Rock, 70’s, 80’s)

Saturday’s lineup

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Peoples Choice Band (Old School, R&B, Funk, Top 40)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Hot Cakes (Country, Rock, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Champagne Band (Soul, Blues, Old School)

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Soul Intent (Beach, Rock, 70’s, 80’s)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 2nd Wynd (Motown, R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, Classic Rock)

8:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Michael Clark Band (Rock, R&B, Disco)

The music is free, and food, beer and activities for the kids (face painting, bounce houses, etc.) will be available.

The ferry is now running on its summer schedule. Don’t forget to bring cash.