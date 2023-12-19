PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday Dec. 19, a joint police and citizen search team was assembled in effort to locate missing 19-year-old Daquan Rountree.

The search began at noon on the 1500 block of Pulaski Street. Police and citizens spent hours searching for Rountree with assistance from Bloodhounds that found a scent trail.

Police also used drones to search the area from above. Later that day, VSP issued another Critically Missing Adult Alert.

Rountree’s family and police are concerned about his well-being due to a possible mental episode.

Another major concern is that Rountree was not wearing appropriate clothes for cold weather.