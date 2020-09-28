School renaming: Portsmouth holding first of two public hearings on possible changes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth school leaders want your opinion on the proposed renaming of three city schools.

The first of two public hearings will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Woodrow Wilson High’s Little Theatre.

Wilson is one of the three city schools named after people who had racist views, including ties to slavery. The others are James Hurst and John Tyler Elementary.

Wilson’s racist policies included resegregating the federal government, and he was a vocal supporter of the Ku Klux Klan — notoriously showing the film “Birth of a Nation” at the White House.

Tyler, a Virginian and the 10th U.S. president, was a slaveholder. James Hurst was the superintendent of schools for Norfolk County during the mid-20th century.

A petition has already been circulating to change Woodrow Wilson High to Manor High, which was its original name in the 1970’s.

Masks will be required to attend both meetings, and you must register ahead of time. For more information click here.

