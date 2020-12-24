‘Say Their Stories’: NFL players to honor 2 local names India Kager, William Chapman on helmets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The NFL is continuing to take on the fight against racial injustice by honoring those who have lost their lives in a special way.

It’s part of the league’s initiative to ‘Inspire Change’ by allowing players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

Portsmouth native Dwayne Stukes, a coach for the Jaguars and former UVA player, will be honoring India Kager.

Kager was killed in the crossfire during an officer-involved shooting in 2015 in Virginia Beach.

Justin Jones, a defensive tackle for the Chargers and former player for NC State, will be honoring William Chapman, II.

Chapman was shot and killed by a Portsmouth Police Officer outside Walmart in April 2015.

Read more on the initiative here.