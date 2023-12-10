PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — The Santa Claus Shuffle welcomed all ages and families to Olde Towne Portsmouth.

This marks the 29th Annual Santa Claus Shuffle 5K and 1 mile fun run.

“This race is just so much fun,” ,” said Jessica Lee, Tidewater Youth Services Foundation (TYSF) Program Coordinator. “We do have a lot of people that make it competitive and that makes it fun, too!”

The event is a great way to kick off the holiday season for a good cause.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lee said. “All the proceeds go to serve at risk youth, court involved youth and foster care within the 757 region.”

The Tidewater Youth Services Foundation offers two group homes, an apartment living program, as well as a re-entry program for youth.

“All of our kids, we get are through the court system. They are all referred over by their probation officers (PO) or Department of Social Services (DSS) case managers. We give them the gift of second chances,” explains Lee.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover was spotted lacing up for the 5K race.

In February, TYSF will host another fundraiser at Maker’s Craft Brewery in Norfolk.