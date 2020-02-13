Same suspect likely responsible for several robberies in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating several robberies to businesses they say most likely involve the same suspect.

On Thursday, the department released information about three crimes committed in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, a man entered the Old Skool Games store on Portsmouth Blvd. and robbed it. The crime happened around 1:30 p.m. Detectives say the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money from an employee, who complied.

Shortly before midnight that same day, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 4001 Greenwood Drive for the report of an armed robbery. The suspect in this case also demanded money from an employee.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, another 7-Eleven in Portsmouth reported an armed robbery. This time it was around 3:25 a.m. at the business at 600 Frederick Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported in any of these crimes.

In each case, the suspect description was similar. He’s described as a black male in his 30s, taller than 6 feet, wearing a gray hat, gray sweatpants, white socks and black flip flops. The only difference in each case was the top the suspect was wearing; in one crime it was a green hoodie with the word “Miami” on the front, in the Frederick Blvd. case he wore a blue and black zippered hoodie and the suspect in the video game store robbery wore a red quarter zip pullover.

Detectives need your help identifying the suspect. They released surveillance photos from each of the crimes. If you recognize the suspect pictured, you are urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887). You can also to submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.













