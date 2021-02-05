S.B. Ballard local contractor selected as part of joint venture to build Portsmouth casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rush Street Gaming has selected S.B. Ballard-Yates as the general contractor to build the Portsmouth casino.

Ballard-Yates is a joint venture between local firm, S. B. Ballard Construction Company and national contractor Yates Construction.

Rush Street says it understands the value of working with local businesses and is committed to providing opportunities for Hampton Roads firms like S. B. Ballard — family-owned, founded in 1978 and located in Virginia Beach.

“It’s a great privilege to be part of the Rush Street Gaming team that will deliver this transformational project to the city of Portsmouth and the region,” says Stephen B. Ballard, president/CEO.

Rush Street Gaming is Portsmouth’s developer and preferred gaming operator for the upcoming Rivers Casino.

The casino has a goal of 30% of spend constructing the casino comes from businesses that are either minority-owned or certified as a SWaM or DBE.

“Rush Street Gaming has a long and proud record of diversity and inclusion throughout all its business operations nationwide,” says Delceno Miles, spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Rivers Casino Portsmouth will utilize minority, women and veteran-owned small businesses in every phase of its construction and operation,” says Miles.

S.B. Ballard says there will be a virtual construction trade partner outreach on Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Prospective sub-contractors will hear about bid opportunities, learn about SWaM certification with the Commonwealth of Virginia and have their questions addressed by the general contractor.

“We routinely surpass 50% of our contract spend with local small, minority, women and veteran-owned firms. S.B. Ballard strives to create an inclusive work environment that leverages the diversity of our partners and sub-contractors. We lead by example with a strong commitment to creating best-in-class projects, but also fostering opportunities for growth,” says Ballard.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a $300+ million local investment, will anchor the all-new Entertainment District planned for Victory Boulevard.

The project is expected to bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to Hampton Roads.

The property is projected to generate more than $16 million in new annual tax revenues for Portsmouth.

If the project receives necessary approvals from the Virginia Lottery Board and the city of Portsmouth, groundbreaking could take place in 2021. The grand opening will occur approximately two years from the start of construction.