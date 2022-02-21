Rock band The Black Crowes stopping at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth this summer

Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson, of The Black Crowes, perform on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — American rock band The Black Crowes is stopping in Portsmouth this summer.

The band is set to perform their debut album “Shake Your Moneymaker” in its entirety, plus all their hits, at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth on Wednesday, June 22, at 8 p.m.

After forming in the early 1980s, the band quickly took the rock world by storm fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle.”



The Black Crowes, with members Chris and Rich Robinson, topped Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990.



The band went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets become available Feb. 23. Get your tickets HERE.