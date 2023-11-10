PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following road closures this next week for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

On Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Tunnel will be closed going eastbound, and will be closed on Saturday 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. going westbound. Alternating lanes will be closed on I-264 East from Effingham St. through the Downtown Tunnel on Tuesday, November 14 and Wednesday, November 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

For Midtown Tunnel, alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel will begin Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16. Full closures eastbound are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, eastbound from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. and westbound on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.