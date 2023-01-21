PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday’s soft opening was the second of two.

Just like the first one, all earnings, besides BetRivers Sportsbook, are being donated to charities rather than retained by the casino.

Right in time for some of the largest sports betting opportunities we see every year.

“With this BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers, now Hampton Roads can get in on some of that action just in time for NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl and March Madness,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Political prowess was in attendance for the ceremonial first sports wager as well.

In fact, one the first people to place wages were none other than House Minority Leader Don Scott, Portsmouth City Mayor Shannon Glover, and Senator Louis Lucas.

Senator Lucas has been a longtime advocate for Virginia’s first permanent casino. She’s happy to see it all come to fruition just days before her own birthday.

“Every day I wake up wondering how I can make my community better, I’m talking about P-Town,” said Portsmouth-native Senator Louise Lucas. “Look where we are today. To all the naysayers, it’s surreal, but we are here baby.”

While acknowledging that some feel Portsmouth has rolled the dice, Scott says they’re prepared to open the Rivers Casino doors here on Monday and to stay open 24/7 after that.

“These people have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Portsmouth, Virginia,” expressed Scott. “They have made a bet on Portsmouth, and we are going to win that bet.”

