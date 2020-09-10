Rivers Casino Portsmouth to host virtual job info session with over 2,700 total jobs planned for city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is planning to host a virtual job information session regarding the planned 1,300 new permanent jobs and 1,400 construction jobs for the city.

The fair will be on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The content will be the same for both sessions and each will run for about one hour.

Jobs include positions in food and beverage, information technology, security and surveillance, marketing, finance, general administration, human resources, facilitates, and gaming.

Candidates may submit any questions in advance or during the forum at ports.jobs@rushst.com. Registration is not necessary. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Participants will hear from leadership with Rush Street Gaming about how the Portsmouth First commitment plans to build a diverse local workforce, open new doors, and inspire the community.

Prospective job candidates will learn about a wide variety of casino career opportunities with competitive wages and great benefits.

“Without exception, Rivers Casinos in other markets have improved the quality of life for our Team Members and their families,” said Jacob Oberman, senior vice president of development for Rush Street Gaming. “All Rivers Casinos have been voted a ‘Top Workplace’ by the employees who work there. We’re very proud to bring these diverse job opportunities to Portsmouth.”

(Photo courtesy: Rivers Casino Portsmouth)

(Photo courtesy: Rivers Casino Portsmouth)

On July 15, the City of Portsmouth announced that Rush Street Gaming had been pre-certified by the Virginia Lottery Board to operate a casino in Virginia. Rush Street is asking residents of Portsmouth to vote YES on Nov. 3 to pass the casino referendum and bring these job opportunities to the area.

For more information and to join the virtual Informational Jobs Forum, click here.

