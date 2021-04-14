Rivers Casino Portsmouth to hold virtual job forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a virtual job information forum.

The online forum is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.



Officials say attendees will learn about the casino industry’s hiring practices, available job opportunities at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and services available to help them prepare for potential employment.



The forum will also include insight from the community partners who will share information on their available training and certification programs.

With a Portsmouth-first commitment to hiring and contracting, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is expected to bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to Hampton Roads.

For more information or to register for one of the free virtual job information forums, visit riverscasinoportsmouth.com.