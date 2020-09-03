Rivers Casino Portsmouth promises local, private-sector minority owners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City of Portsmouth’s partner Rush Street Gaming announced on Thursday that there will be a minority ownership initiative for the casino planned for Victory Boulevard.

A statement released says that Rivers Casino Portsmouth will “solicit minority participation for 5% of the equity contribution or $5 million, whichever is greater, from minority-owned businesses or private investors who are minorities and, as required by securities laws, are accredited, investors.”

Rivers Casino will also maintain a preference for Portsmouth residents to make sure the casino’s economic impact starts and stays in the Portsmouth area.

“Creating opportunity for qualified, private-sector minority investors is paramount to building the community collaboration that’s been successful at other Rush Street casinos,” said Senior Vice President of Development for Rush Street, Jacob Oberman. “This is another way we give meaning to our Portsmouth First policy—hiring, purchasing, and owning.”

Rush Street Gaming also plans to collaborate with Virginia Lottery regulators and the City of Portsmouth Economic Development Authority to safeguard a transparent process.

To avoid conflicts of interest, public-sector employees, elected officials at any level of government, their spouses, dependents, and immediate family members are ineligible to participate as investors or owners.

“Rush Street has a track record of including minority participation in their developments. In both the development agreement with the Portsmouth EDA and the Lottery Board Pre-Certification Proposal, minority participation in ownership, contracting, and employment was included in their plan,” said Portsmouth Economic Development Authority Chairman Ray A. Smith, Sr.

“Rush Street Gaming is moving forward with the process in an open and transparent manner, ensuring the public trust and I applaud them for that.”

For more information, email the city here. Public information of the Portsmouth Entertainment District is available here.

