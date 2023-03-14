PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth team members are joining the annual city-wide cleanup.

This is part of the Rivers Gives community outreach program. The program has casino volunteers that come together with Wilson Ward/Gosport Civic League and other community groups to clean up neighborhoods every year.

“We are pleased to have Rivers Casino Portsmouth volunteer with us as we strive to better our city,” said Elvira H.J. Williams, President of Wilson Ward/Gosport Civic League. “To see that there are so many people who want to be a part of this initiative only shows how united we are as a community, and we encourage others to get involved.”

Around 200 local volunteers, including casino volunteers and Manager Roy Corby, will pick up debris and litter from the Victory Crossing Entertainment District to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“At Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we believe that a strong and vibrant community benefits us all, and we are committed to supporting efforts that ensure a cleaner Portsmouth and enhance the quality of life for our neighbors,” said Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

After the clean-up, Rivers Casino will provide lunch for all the volunteers at the Event Center.

Since January, Rivers Casino Portsmouth has supported several organizations and initiatives in the community through corporate giving and donation drives.