PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For those looking for a hospitality or gaming job, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a series of job fairs throughout the summer.

Ahead of their 2023 opening, Rivers Casino Portsmouth representatives are holding five job fairs throughout Hampton Roads.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our job fair series in the City of Portsmouth and offer local job seekers an opportunity to grow with our winning team,” said Roy Corby, General Manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “We’ve developed a very thoughtful approach to filling opportunities, especially those that require training; and we’re moving quickly to ensure new team members are ready to serve our guests on day-one.”

The first event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.

More than two dozen representatives from Rush Street Gaming, including Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby, will be on-site to meet, greet and answer questions about careers in table games. Resumes and applications will be accepted at the fair.

The Portsmouth casino will feature a casino, a sportsbook, a hotel, event and conference venues and restaurants. For this reason, certain job fairs will be department-specific.

The events are scheduled as follows:

Table Games and Dealer School Job Fair – Thursday, May 12; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 p.m.– 8 p.m. TCC Portsmouth, 120 Campus Drive, Student Center, Portsmouth, Va.

Hospitality Job Fair – Wednesday, June 22 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 p.m.– 8 p.m. TCC Portsmouth, 120 Campus Drive, Student Center, Portsmouth, Va.

General Job Fair (All Career Paths) – Saturday, July 23; TIME TBD TBD, Norfolk, Va.

General Job Fair (All Career Paths) – Saturday, August 20; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sportsplex, 1801 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, Va.

General Job Fair (All Career Paths) – Wednesday, September 28; TIME TBD TBD, Virginia Beach, Va.



“We love to see ‘dirt flying in Portsmouth’ as it signals economic growth and job creation,” said Pamela Croom, Business Development Manager, Workforce Development, Portsmouth Economic Development. “We are happy to see the progress unfolding at the Rivers Casino Portsmouth site and look forward to the vast employment opportunities this project will offer to residents in our city.”

The complex is expected to bring 1,300 new permanent jobs and approximately 1,400 construction jobs to the area.