PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday.

It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation.

“The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve and the Lottery Board is committed to ensuring that casinos in the Commonwealth are operated responsibly, fairly and with the utmost integrity,” said Ferhan Hamid, Virginia Lottery Board chairman.

The vote makes the Rivers Casino Portsmouth the second approved casino facility operator in Virginia. This follows the Hard Rock Bristol Casino, which was approved in July 2022.

The Rivers Casino project is expected to bring more than 1,300 new permanent local jobs, approximately 1,400 construction jobs and generate an estimated $16 million in new annual tax revenue for Portsmouth.

The board is currently reviewing application materials for two other possible casinos, including proposed locations in Norfolk and Danville.