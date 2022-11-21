PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There is now an opening date for Virginia’s first full-service casino.

On Monday, Rivers Casino Portsmouth officials announced that the $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

The casino is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard — just south of I-264. Rush Street Gaming officials broke ground for the casino back in December 2021.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino’s operator’s license.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, open 24/7, will feature a gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room. Additionally, the facility will have ten new restaurants and bars all under one roof, including high-end dining at Admiral’s Steak and Seafood, casual dining at Crossings Café and Asian cuisine at Mian; plus, Slice Pizzeria, Starbucks and more.

The Event Center, a 25,000 square foot multipurpose grand hall and reception area, will host weddings and galas, conventions and expos, meetings and conferences—and headline performers. The Sound Bar, an intimate stage and lounge area, will host local bands, DJs, and more.

The casino is expected to employ 1,300 team members and will continue to fill positions in the weeks leading up to the opening.

Those who can’t wait till opening day can sign up for Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Rush Rewards Players Club. The player loyalty program will allow gamers to earn rewards such as free play, amenity and food comps, prizes, and more.