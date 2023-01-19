Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning’s scheduled grand opening.

This test night is required by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly before it opens to the public.

Players will keep their winnings, however, the event will donate all earnings to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and Wesley Community Service Center.

According to a press release, the donation amounts will be determined by the level of play and each of the charities will receive and equal share of the money.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth officially opens on Monday, January 23, and is said to bring more than 1,300 new permanent local jobs and 1,400 construction jobs.

The casino will also generate $16.3 million in new annual tax revenue for the city.