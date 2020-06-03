Restaurants in Portsmouth learn to be flexible as they prepare for phase 2

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Restaurant owners in Portsmouth say they’ve learned to be flexible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond Vegan Cell Food founder, Jackie Jackson, says her business has only been open for carryout, but business has actually increased.

“Because of the food we serve here. We use a lot of anti-inflammatory ingredients in our food,” said Jackson.

She says while restaurants have been able to open their outdoor seating for phase one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state, she is just waiting for city approval and hopes to add that soon. While waiting on that response, she says she’s also prepping for phase 2 which starts Friday. This allows restaurants to open indoor dining at 50-percent capacity.

“We’re going to move our tables and chairs, of course, and spread everything 6 feet apart,” she said.

The owner of Yoolks On Us says they’re also getting ready.

“We’re prepping for the rush,” owner Fabiola Guevara said.

She says she lost 50 to 60 percent of her business when the pandemic hit, because a lot of their customers liked the indoor dining experience they provided. So while she’s excited to open up, she also wants to make sure everyone’s safe.

“So we’re pretty much just prepping for more safety regulations to come along with what we’re already doing,” said Guevara.

