Residential structure fire in Portsmouth Saturday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire in Portsmouth Saturday morning.

The fire was called in at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Highland Ave.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after to find a single story home with heavy smoke and fire venting from the structure. The crew was quickly able to put out the fire.

According to city officials, the house was reported to be vacant, and as a result, no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.