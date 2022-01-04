Residential fire on Prentis Avenue in Portsmouth

Residential fire on Prentis Avenue in Portsmouth Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Prentis Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find a multi-family house on fire. Portsmouth crews, with the help of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department, were able to confine and extinguish the fire in three units.

Ten adults have been displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city fire marshal’s office.

