Report: Chapman appears to be front-runner for chief of police in Maryland county

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just a few months after her sudden resignation, former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman appears to be up for a job in Maryland.

The Washington Post is reporting Chapman is one of two finalists for chief of police in Montgomery County. The Post reported Thursday that Chapman appears to be the front runner, citing people familiar with the process.

Chapman left the Portsmouth Police Department in march, in what she called a “forced resignation.” Chapman said she tried to change the culture and was often met with resistance from some members of the department.

Portsmouth said Chapman’s departure was based on concerns with her leadership. Interim chief Angela Greene was sworn-in to the role of chief late last month.

