PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott will visit Portsmouth Community Health Center to present a check for $807,137 in federal community project funds.

According to a release, these community project funds were secured by Congressman Scott in the FY 23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

The health center plans to use these funds to purchase a dental van to ramp up traveling dental services to the community.

Scott will be at the Portsmouth Community Health Center, 1541 High Street, on February 27 at 10 a.m.