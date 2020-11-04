Red Cross needs your blood donations as the holidays approach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an urgent need for blood donations.

Michelle Ellis Young, the executive director for Red Cross Coastal Virginia, says there’s a combination of things that have caused this need.

“We’re still in a pandemic, and so COVID is obviously impacting how people are navigating in the communities and the activities they participate in,” she said.

She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re still working to socially distance donors, so having their typical blood drives had to change.

“When you’ve lost your base because they’re inoperable, it has a huge impact on inventory coming into the area,” said Ellis Young.

Donating a pint of blood can save up to three lives, but there’s also a way to save even more lives. It’s called “Power Red” donation. A machine is used so you can donate two units of red blood cells in one donation.

“When someone donates blood with Power Red, based upon the way the blood is drawn, it actualizes to saving up to six lives,” she said.

Ellis Young says a normal donation can take anywhere from 20-25 minutes. Power Red donations can take about an hour.

To book your appointment to save lives, visit the Red Cross website.

