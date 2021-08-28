Rear windshield shattered after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Duke Street and Prentis Avenue. The car ultimately ended up at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Effingham Street and London Boulevard, where authorities responded.
No one was shot in the incident, however, one person did sustain another type of injury as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story.
