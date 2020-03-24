Real estate agents continue business — with precautions — amid coronavirus outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local real estate agent says the market is doing well despite the coronavirus outbreak, and is taking precautions to continue to sell homes.

Claudine Ellis, who is the owner of Dream Girls of Real Estate with Keller Williams, has been an agent for 18 years.

She says she hasn’t seen a slowdown yet.

“The real estate market is doing really well. The rates are incredibly wonderful and low. There are houses on the market. Sellers are still selling like the home here,” Ellis said from the home in Portsmouth.

But, there are some changes, and Ellis is making sure of that.

She said she usually meets buyers in-person for consultations. She will also drive with them to show them listings. Now, all consultations are done over the phone and Ellis will meet buyers at the homes.

She’s also asking for sellers to take measures so those who come into view their homes stay protected.

“We want them to leave their doors open, like cabinet doors. There’s less touching when we have people come to homes,” she said.

Ellis is also taking over safety measures. She has masks, gloves, and booties for people to slip on during their viewings.

She also packs plenty of hand sanitizer.

“So when they come into a home, they can keep themselves safe and their buyers safe,” she said.

Although she’s practicing staying away at a safe distance for now, Ellis says she will be comfortable conducting all of her business virtually.

“Believe it or not, I’ve sold homes to people I’ve never met. They’ve never met me. They’ve never seen the homes in-person. This isn’t new for me. This is something I do five to 10 times a year –selling homes to people in different countries from Guam, to Japan, to Hawaii. So, it’s not new for me. It’s just another practice, just localized,” she said.

Despite coronavirus, Ellis believes she will continue to sell homes at this rate for a while because of the military and transient community in Hampton Roads.

She says her passion for being able to help people find the place where they’ll create memories and wealth for their families keeps her going.

And, she wants to make sure they’re safe while doing so.

“We want to make sure we’re doing right by ourselves. We have to be healthy when it’s all said and done. When you care about yourselves, your people, environment, you’re going to respect that and do the right thing,” she said.

