Rabid raccoon found on Long Point area in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Portsmouth Health Department say they recently found a rabid raccoon on Long Point Boulevard.

The incident occurred on September 10 when local health officials responded to a call regarding 3 rescued baby raccoons from a home on Long Point Boulevard.

The caller told health officials the raccoons had gotten into an altercation with an unknown source.

One of the raccoons died from the injuries sustained from the attack. The other two were euthanized. On September 14, health officials received results that one of the raccoons tested positive for the rabies virus/



Officials say the resident who was exposed has been identified and is being treated.