Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control found a rabid raccoon Thursday after it got into an altercation with a dog.

The Portsmouth Health Department said it received a call from a residence in the 4100 block of Duke Drive Thursday reporting the altercation between the two animals, the health department said in a news release.

The raccoon was subsequently killed.

The health department tested the raccoon and discovered it was positive for rabies Friday.

No humans have been exposed, but the dog is being “properly managed” by the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department, the release said.

In general, residents should minimize their chances of attracting wild — or potentially rabid — animals by eliminating outdoor food sources around their homes.

Residents and their pets should also avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Domestic animals should also be vaccinated against rabies, which is required by law.