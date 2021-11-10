Rabid raccoon found in Hosier Oaks neighborhood in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Portsmouth Animal Control say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control responded to a call on Nov. 4 regarding an altercation involving two domestic dogs and a raccoon in the Hosier Oak neighborhood. The dogs reportedly attacked and killed the raccoon. The raccoon was then sent to Consolidated Laboratory Services for rabies virus testing.

At this time, Portsmouth Animal Control and Portsmouth Health Department are working closely

to ensure the safety of the involved dogs and have canvased the neighborhood to notify residents

of the incident.

The Portsmouth Health Department advises residents and visitors to take steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies. Residents are asked to eliminate food sources around the home by not feeding stray animals, sealing garbage containers with lids and properly disposing of any food left outside. Food stored in outbuildings (barns, open garages) should be inaccessible to animals.

Residents should avoid contact with stray cats, dogs and other wild animals. Pets should be confined to properties and vaccinated against rabies.

To report stray animals, contact the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at 393-8430.