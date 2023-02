PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are holding R.E.S.E.T walk for the two recent homicides on LaSalle and Gilmerton avenues.

The R.E.S.E.T walk for the Gilmerton Avenue homicide will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at 3 p.m. on 100 Gilmerton Avenue.

The R.E.S.E.T walk for the LaSalle Avenue homicide will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at 4 p.m. on 1500 LaSalle Avenue.