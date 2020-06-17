‘Public defenders believe black lives matter’: Protesters march in Portsmouth Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The rain didn’t stop several dozen people from marching against racial injustice in Portsmouth Tuesday.

They walked from the City Jail to the Confederate monument on High Street in Olde Towne.

Marchers that were physically able to took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.

Some marchers carried a long sign that read “Public defenders believe black lives matter.”

“We need to stop racism in its tracks. We are marching on behalf of all of our clients, on behalf of all black and brown people. We’re tired of being justices, we’re tired of a system stacked against clients that we represent.” Assistant Public Defender Lynnette Hill said.

Marchers say they’re happy with Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

(WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

(WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

