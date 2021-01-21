Protest over Portsmouth city manager hiring set for Thursday; Meeks recently appointed, then unappointed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A protest is scheduled for noon Thursday after Portsmouth City Council appointed, and then quickly unappointed, former council member Danny Meeks as city manager last week.

Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and council members Paul Battle and Bill Moody joined newly- appointed Councilman Christopher Woodard in voting for Meeks. The council then came back out of closed session and unanimously voted against the appointment. It happened without any official city manager action being listed on the agenda.

Mayor Shannon Glover along with council members Lucas-Burke and Mark Whitaker voted against appointing Meeks in the initial vote, with Glover saying it would be “the worst situation for the City of Portsmouth.”

One of the four “yes” votes for Meeks was Councilman Bill Moody.

“I also think he has a keen business knowledge and he brings that to the table for Portsmouth,” he said. Meeks has owned several businesses including Empire Services, Inc. His wife owns Finks Inc. Towing, Body Repairs and Sales in Portsmouth.

The protesters will call on city council to vote against a potential future appointment for Meeks. They voted back on Jan. 12 to reopen the application process and make the deadline to apply for the city manager position Jan. 20. The move allowed for Meeks to apply if he wanted to.

Meeks hadn’t even applied for the job, and also doesn’t meet with the minimum educational standards required for the position.

The application sent out by GovHRUS, the headhunter the city paid more than $22,500 to conduct a nationwide search for city manager states, “Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, urban planning or related field along with at least 7 years’ experience in a senior executive position in a municipal or closely comparable operation, similar to the City of Portsmouth.”

More than 70 people had applied by the end of November 2020.

Meeks, who served on city council from 2013 to 2016, recently lost a bid for mayor to Mayor Shannon Glover. Former city manager, Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, retired at the end of 2020.