PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dreams came true for some little girls.

The Hampton Roads Princess for a Day red carpet event was held on Saturday, March 25.

The event was at the Portsmouth Renaissance hotel on the Waterfront and 42 girls aged 3-15 were crowned ‘Princess for a Day.’

One by one, the girls walked the runway, introduced themselves and were crowned.

Coressa Williams, the organizer created the event to empower young girls. The girls then had a fashion show with four different looks including winter, casual, sportswear and international.

“To bridge that gap of not really knowing who they are, to building self esteem, to own who they are,” she said. “This is the finale, this is what they’ve worked for since September. It’s all about them this is their show!”

Princess for a Day event on March 25. (Credit: Coressa Williams)

Princess for a Day event on March 25. (Credit: Coressa Williams)

Princess for a Day event on March 25. (Credit: Kiahnna Patterson)

Princess for a Day event on March 25. (Credit: Kiahnna Patterson)

Princess for a Day event on March 25. (Credit: Kiahnna Patterson)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

After 10 Your On Side aired the first story earlier this month, there was an overwhelming demand for the event with more parents hoping to sign their children up.

Williams didn’t want to turn anyone away, so she made room for the news girls.

“You will see 11 new girls as a result of the amazing WAVY TV interview that just blew us out of the water. They are still coming back for the next full session but they said ‘I’ve just got to have my daughter in this.’ Today, we had 30+ girls but now we have 40+ girls to walk that red carpet to be crowned Princess for a Day,” Williams said.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson was invited to co-emcee the event.

The organization is accepting new girls for the next cycle in August to sign up visit, Princess for a Day website.