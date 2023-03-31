Sgt. Foster talking at presentation. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a series of presentations for public school students and faculty, focused on Violent Crimes Against Children.

Topics of discussion will include sextortion, online threats and cyberbullying.

The presentations are being held in partnership with the FBI Norfolk Field office and the Portsmouth Public Schools Youth Risk Prevention Division.

The first presentation was held on March 27 at Craddock Middle School. There are two more scheduled for April 25 at Waters Middle School and Churchland Middle School.

This is not open to the public.

The police department held a similar presentation in January that was a public forum.