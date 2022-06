Call the Crime Line with information at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man showed up at a local hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound.

Portsmouth Police are investigating what led to him being shot.

Police tweeted that the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

There are few details at this time, but police confirmed the man’s injury is considered not life-threatening.

