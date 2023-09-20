PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash knocked down power lines at Confederate Avenue and High Street in Portsmouth Wednesday.

Dispatch received a call about the downed lines just before noon.

According to Dominion Energy, a vehicle accident caused the lines to come down, leaving 555 customers without power. By 2 p.m., Dominion Energy reported that power had been restored to almost all impacted customers.

Portsmouth officials asked citizens to use caution in the area of Fredrick Blvd. and Turnpike Rd. where the traffic signals are out because of the accident. Crews are on scene making repairs. An officer is directing traffic until the issue is resolved.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.